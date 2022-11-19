Karnataka voter data theft: EC orders probe by senior IAS officer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the opposition Congress accused the state government of allowing a private agency to collect voter information and tampering with the data, the Election Commission (EC) on Friday ordered a probe by a senior IAS officer. The Congress, however, insisted on a thorough probe by a Karnataka High Court judge.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, Manoj Kumar Meena told The New Indian Express that they have asked Regional Commissioner (RC), Bengaluru Division, Amlan Aditya Biswas to give a factual report on complaints filed by an NGO, KPCC and media reports on the allegations. “In view of the sensitivity and seriousness of the issue, it is felt necessary that a comprehensive investigation is required to be conducted. Hence, you are directed to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter and send a comprehensive report at the earliest,” CEO Meena stated in a letter to the Regional Commissioner.

The CEO’s letter cites a complaint by Samanvaya Trust, letters received from the office of Chief Commissioner, BBMP, a complaint received through WhatsApp, and a complaint by the KPCC.

Referring to the complaint received through WhatsApp, the CEO’s letter stated: “…it is alleged that a private person has used an identity card to impersonate a Booth Level Officer in Mahadevapura LAC. With regard to the said complaint, the Electoral Registration Officer, 174 Mahadevapura LAC has reported that identity cards were issued to M/s Chilume to work as “Booth Level Coordinating Officer” on 29/01.2022 based on the permission of the DEO (District Election Officer) given to the said institution has made photocopies of the ID cards and written “BLO” with date 09/06/2022 on the cards (sic). With regard to the misuse of permission and ID card, a case has been registered with Whitefield Police station on 15/11/2022.”

Shivakumar accuses govt of protecting pvt firm

Sources said depending on responses to notices issued by the RC, it should take one month for the IAS officer to submit the report. Meanwhile, based on the complaints, Bengaluru police are separately investigating the alleged irregularities by the private firm.

Political slugfest on

The political slugfest over the issue continued on Friday. A delegation of senior Congress leaders consisting of KPCC chief DK Shivakumar, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and other senior leaders have decided to meet the Election Commission officers on Saturday to demand a probe by a judge of the Karnataka HC. “It is a serious crime, and not an issue that can be probed by the Regional Commissioner,” Shivakumar said.

The Congress leader alleged that the names of 26 lakh voters were deleted and 14 lakh names were added. “They have deleted the names of voters who will not vote for them. Our workers have to be very cautious,” he said.

Shivakumar said they are gathering information about people working for the private firm, who had allegedly collected money from leaders promising them to ensure their victory from the wards.

He accused the CM and the ministers of protecting the private firm officials. “The government resorted to such measures due to fear of losing elections. FIRs should be filed against those involved,” he said. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the Opposition leaders are making allegations out of desperation. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said Congress is trying to mislead people through false allegations. Municipal corporations engage NGOs through the Election Commission for various electoral roll-related works, which are carried out as per law, he said.

68 VOTERS’ NAMES MISSING IN 1 CONSTITUENCY

Sixty-eight names have reportedly gone missing from the voters’ list close to the CM’s residence in RT Nagar. Close to 68 voters from Rehmanth Nagar and Mathadahalli in RT Nagar alleged that their names were deleted and no officials had come for any ‘survey’.

