Lumpy skin disease: 1.44 lakh cattle infected in six months in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The fast-spreading lumpy skin disease among cattle is posing a serious challenge to the state government as 1.44 lakh cases have been reported in the last six months, of which one lakh cases were recorded in just one month’s time.

Over 11,000 cattle have died so far, farmers are in distress as the milk production has drastically come down and it is getting difficult to put oxen to work in agricultural fields. The RDPR Department has ordered fogging in all Gram Panchayat limits and surrounding areas where lumpy skin disease is detected. At some clusters, milk production has come down by 10 to 20%. The state average of 94 lakh litres of milk production has come down to 90 lakh litres per day.

As per data shared by the Animal Husbandry Department officials, the state recorded 2,070 deaths of cattle between April and October, which increased to 11,031 deaths, indicating a spike in the number of deaths by 9,000 in a span of one month. Of the 1.44 lakh cases detected so far, 61,400 animals are under treatment, which also means recovery rate is only 60 per cent. It can be noted that last month, CM Basavaraj Bommai had convened a meeting in which he had said that the government is giving a compensation of Rs 20,000 for death of a cow and Rs 30,000 for oxen deaths.

‘Disease controlled through vax’

The CM said a total sum of Rs 2 crore has already been released as compensation, an additional Rs 5 crore will be released towards the treatment of the diseased cattle and another Rs 8 crore for vaccinating them.

Prof Veeregowda, professor at Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University said that the spread of the disease has reached its peak and now it is being brought under control with increased vaccination. “Vaccines are being made at the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals in Bengaluru, besides two more private agencies who are making the vaccines. Going by the 1.2 crore cattle population in the state, the number of cattle infected is relatively less. However, the authorities are trying to bring it under control,” he said. He also said that the disease does not spread to human beings.

