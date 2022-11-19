Home States Karnataka

Managing committee formed to oversee rituals at Bababudangiri

The members representing SC/ STs and women will work for the next three years.

Published: 19th November 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Endowments Department has constituted a managing committee to oversee the rituals at the Guru Dattatreya Bababudan shrine in Chikkamagaluru. The committee has both Hindu and Muslim community members.

The proposal to form the committee was tabled at the third State Dharmika Parishat meeting, where 42 applications for membership, received by the Chikkamagaluru DC and SP, were screened. The committee members are: Satish K (SC/ST), Leela CG (women), Sheela Venkatesh (women), Sumanth NS, KS Guruvesh, GH Hemanthkumar, SM Bhasha and CS Chetana. All are residents of Chikkamagaluru.

The members representing SC/ STs and women will work for the next three years. The order has a condition that any member if found associated with a political party can be removed. At its first meeting, the committee can choose one among them as the chairperson.

The department at its meeting decided to constitute the committee under Section 25 of the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Act, 2011.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bababudangiri
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp