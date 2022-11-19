Managing committee formed to oversee rituals at Bababudangiri

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Endowments Department has constituted a managing committee to oversee the rituals at the Guru Dattatreya Bababudan shrine in Chikkamagaluru. The committee has both Hindu and Muslim community members.

The proposal to form the committee was tabled at the third State Dharmika Parishat meeting, where 42 applications for membership, received by the Chikkamagaluru DC and SP, were screened. The committee members are: Satish K (SC/ST), Leela CG (women), Sheela Venkatesh (women), Sumanth NS, KS Guruvesh, GH Hemanthkumar, SM Bhasha and CS Chetana. All are residents of Chikkamagaluru.

The members representing SC/ STs and women will work for the next three years. The order has a condition that any member if found associated with a political party can be removed. At its first meeting, the committee can choose one among them as the chairperson.

The department at its meeting decided to constitute the committee under Section 25 of the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Act, 2011.

