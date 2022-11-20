Blast in auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru; two injured 

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A mysterious blast inside an auto rickshaw that caused injuries to the rickshaw driver a passenger sent Mangaluru city police and the public into frenzy on Saturday evening near Garody in Mangaluru.

The auto-rickshaw driver and the passenger who sustained burn injuries are yet to be identified. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital and are said to be out of danger.

Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar who visited the spot said that the cause of the sudden fire and blast is yet to be ascertained. "The passenger was carrying some object in his bag which might have caused fire and the same is being investigated by the Forensic Science Laboratory(FSL) team and bomb squad. The public need not panic and the situation is under control," he said.

