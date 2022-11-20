Home States Karnataka

Chill sets in, Bagalkote shivers at 9.80 degree Celsius

Published: 20th November 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the chill setting in most parts of Karnataka, and many districts recording the mercury below 10 degrees Celsius, officials from the India Meteorological Department cautioned that temperatures will slide further.

IMD data showed that five districts recorded around 11 degrees Celsius minimum temperature while Bagalkote is shivering at 9.8 degrees Celsius (minimum temperature) on Saturday morning. Chikkanahalli and Madikeri’s minimum temperatures were recorded at 11.3 degrees Celsius. Chintamani recorded 11.8, Vijayapura 11.5 and Gadag 11 degrees Celsius.

On till November 17, Bidar had recorded 10.7 degrees Celsius, Vijayapura 10.5, Bagalkote 10.2 and Gadag 11.6.

IMD Bengaluru officials said that this is the pre-winter season and the northeast monsoon is at its peak. Citizens are feeling the chill because of the northerly winds blowing, lack of cloud cover and diurnal variation effect.

The officials also forecast light to moderate rainfall over parts of South Interior Karnataka on November 23, due to the formation of depression.

