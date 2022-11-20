Home States Karnataka

Mysuru: 15 days on, Brindavan Gardens shut to trap leopard

On Friday night, the CCTV cameras captured the leopard reappearing in the gardens trying to attack a porcupine.

Published: 20th November 2022

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Even after trying for 15 days, the leopard, which was found prowling the the Brindavan Gardens at KRS Dam on Friday, is still on the run.

The leopard had eluded various trapping tactics put up by the forest department. On Friday night, the leopard had reappeared at Brindavan Gardens to hunt a porcupine.

The video of the leopard trying to hunt a porcupine was captured by the CCTV cameras installed at various locations to track the movement of the leopard. The movement of the leopard in the vicinity had forced the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) authorities to ban entry of tourists to Brindavan Gardens over the last 15 days.  

The CNNL and the forest department officers had jointly taken up the operation to capture the leopard by using drones to track the leopard. They had also laid eight trap cages at various spots with live bait, anticipating that the leopard would come there. The departments had also installed camera traps to capture the movement of the leopard.

On Friday night, the CCTV cameras captured the leopard reappearing in the gardens trying to attack a porcupine. The incident happened near one of the trap cages laid by the foresters. The leopard, instead of killing the live bait inside the cage, was found trying to hunt the porcupine. While the foresters led by RFO Anitha intensified the combing operation at the area, the vendors at the Brindavan Gardens were miffed as closing down for tourists had incurred huge losses for them.

