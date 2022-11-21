BJP always with SCs, STs: Nadda  

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: BJP national president JP Nadda and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured that the party will work for the welfare of SC, ST communities.

Speaking after inaugurating the State ST Morcha convention in Ballari city on Sunday, Nadda lashed out at the Congress saying, “The Congress came to power promising welfare for SC, ST communities.... but still the communities are economically and socially backward. It shows the Congress’ concern towards SC, ST and OBC communities.”

He said it was the BJP government that celebrated for the first time the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda as Tribal Pride Day. “They (Congress) never thought about it in their 60-year rule. They never thought of appointing an ST to the country’s highest post, but Narendra Modi did it by appointing Droupadi Murmu,” he said. Nadda said the BJP government introduced several schemes for STs, including Eklavya model residential hostels. “I promise we are always with backward classes,” he added.

CM Bommai said ST community is a symbol of honesty. “It makes me proud that during my tenure as CM the community’s pending demand for a hike in reservation has been realised. Congress always uses them for votes. Former CM Siddaramaiah came to power on the promise of AHINDA development... but he never did anything. Congress has hurt the sentiments of SC, ST communities,” he said.

Saying that his government has reserved Rs 28,000 for the development of SC and ST communities, he lashed out at Congress for “trying to confuse people”. “Before we increased reservation, they criticised the BJP saying it is not possible. But after we increased it, now they are questioning how we will implement it... they just want to confuse people.

Sonia Gandhi contested from Ballari... she promised a Rs 3,000-crore package but not even a single rupee has reached Ballari,” he added. Union Minister For Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda announced that Ballari will soon get a Eklavya model residential school.



