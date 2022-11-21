Home States Karnataka

Hubballi police question Premraj’s kin 

The Aadhaar card has the address of Premraj from Hubballi, who works as a gateman near Tumakuru.

Published: 21st November 2022 05:04 AM

By Mallikarjun Hiremath
Express News Service

DHARWAD:  Hubballi police on Sunday interrogated the parents of Premraj Hutagi at Madhura Colony, with regard to the Mangaluru blast case, as Indian Railways employee Hitagi’s Aadhaar card was found in the autorickshaw. 

The Aadhaar card has the address of Premraj from Hubballi, who works as a gateman near Tumakuru. During the investigation, it came to light that Hubballi resident Premraj had lost his Aadhaar card around six months ago, and did not bother to look for it. Premraj told TNIE that he has never travelled to Mangaluru, but it is shocking that the miscreant chose his identity.

His parents said they are not related to the blast and didn’t even know about it, till the police started inquiring. Premraj Hutagi met Tumakuru SP Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad on Sunday, following instructions of Alok Kumar, and issued a statement that he is in no way connected to it.

Hutagi worked as a track maintainer at Hirehalli station near Tumakuru for three years. Now he works as 
gateman at Mydala level crossing and lives in a rented house at Hirehalli village.

