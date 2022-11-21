Mangaluru auto blast: Shariq had hand in terror graffiti case  

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The passenger in the autorickshaw, in which an explosive went off on Saturday in Mangaluru, has been identified as Mohammed Shariq (24), who was earlier involved in the terror graffiti case in Mangaluru in November 2020 and was recently enlarged on bail, sources confirmed to TNIE.

The sources had confirmed to TNIE that Shariq had recently travelled to Coimbatore where on October 23, a car with an LPG cylinder in the boot exploded at Kottaimedu killing the driver -- 29-year-old Jamesha Mubeen of Ukkadam.

The police had recovered charred remains of Mubeen near the car, a crushed LPG cylinder, two-inch-long iron nails, tiny glass marbles and a black powder-like substance. The case, which was initially registered and investigated by the TN police, is now being probed by the NIA after the opposition BJP demanded a probe by a central agency, alleging that it was a terror act.

“Shariq is allegedly a member of the Islamic State of Iraq & Syria module Al Hind, which is active in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. This is his second alleged involvement in a terror activity in Mangaluru,” said sources. Shariq was also allegedly involved in radicalising two youth Maaz Muneer Ahmed and Syed Yasin, who were arrested in Shivamogga stabbing case in September. Shariq had been absconding since then.

