Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru auto blast: Shariq had hand in terror graffiti case  

The police had recovered charred remains of Mubeen near the car, a crushed LPG cylinder, two-inch-long iron nails, tiny glass marbles and a black powder-like substance.

Published: 21st November 2022 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

ADGP Law and Order Alok Kumar and other top police officers inspect the autorickshaw in which the blast occured, in Mangaluru on Sunday

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The passenger in the autorickshaw, in which an explosive went off on Saturday in Mangaluru, has been identified as Mohammed Shariq (24), who was earlier involved in the terror graffiti case in Mangaluru in November 2020 and was recently enlarged on bail, sources confirmed to TNIE. 

The sources had confirmed to TNIE that Shariq had recently travelled to Coimbatore where on October 23, a car with an LPG cylinder in the boot exploded at Kottaimedu killing the driver -- 29-year-old Jamesha Mubeen of Ukkadam.

The police had recovered charred remains of Mubeen near the car, a crushed LPG cylinder, two-inch-long iron nails, tiny glass marbles and a black powder-like substance. The case, which was initially registered and investigated by the TN police, is now being probed by the NIA after the opposition BJP demanded a probe by a central agency, alleging that it was a terror act. 

“Shariq is allegedly a member of the Islamic State of Iraq & Syria module Al Hind, which is active in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. This is his second alleged involvement in a terror activity in Mangaluru,” said sources. Shariq was also allegedly involved in radicalising two youth Maaz Muneer Ahmed and Syed Yasin, who were arrested in Shivamogga stabbing case in September. Shariq had been absconding since then.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Auto blast
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp