Bengaluru: Police question Chilume NGO founder if he sold voter data

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Continuing the probe into the voter data theft scam, the Halasuru Gate police have intensified the questioning of the prime accused Ravikumar, the founder of Chilume NGO who was arrested on Sunday night.

The police, on Monday, produced Ravikumar before a court and sought his custody. The court remanded him in police custody till December 2. Ravikumar is the founder of the Chilume Educational Cultural & Rural Development Organisation, which was involved in the linking of Aadhaar numbers to voter IDs.

Police sources said Ravikumar was questioned about whether he has sold voter data to any organisation or persons.

“A detailed questioning is underway to know how the NGO functioned, who funded it and the activities it is involved in. The focus of the probe is on the team that had access to voters’ data and the software and apps used in the process. We are questioning him on whether he shared the voters’ data with others not part of the work for any reasons including monetary gains,” the police said.

It is said that Ravikumar is not cooperating with the investigation and dodging questions. He has also reportedly claimed that his mobile phone is missing but the police are trying to trace the same. However, the police have already accessed his call detail record and bank accounts statement.

“We are trying to retrieve information about his possible nexus with BBMP officials and politicians. Investigations are being carried out from multiple angles and it is believed that at least 4-5 others are involved in the scam,” the police added.

