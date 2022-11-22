Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru: Police question Chilume NGO founder if he sold voter data

It is said that Ravikumar is not cooperating with the investigation and dodging questions.

Published: 22nd November 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Voter ID cards, Voter identity cards

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Continuing the probe into the voter data theft scam, the Halasuru Gate police have intensified the questioning of the prime accused Ravikumar, the founder of Chilume NGO who was arrested on Sunday night.

The police, on Monday, produced Ravikumar before a court and sought his custody. The court remanded him in police custody till December 2. Ravikumar is the founder of the Chilume Educational Cultural & Rural Development Organisation, which was involved in the linking of Aadhaar numbers to voter IDs.
Police sources said Ravikumar was questioned about whether he has sold voter data to any organisation or persons.

“A detailed questioning is underway to know how the NGO functioned, who funded it and the activities it is involved in. The focus of the probe is on the team that had access to voters’ data and the software and apps used in the process. We are questioning him on whether he shared the voters’ data with others not part of the work for any reasons including monetary gains,” the police said.

It is said that Ravikumar is not cooperating with the investigation and dodging questions. He has also reportedly claimed that his mobile phone is missing but the police are trying to trace the same. However, the police have already accessed his call detail record and bank accounts statement.

“We are trying to retrieve information about his possible nexus with BBMP officials and politicians. Investigations are being carried out from multiple angles and it is believed that at least 4-5 others are involved in the scam,” the police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chilume NGO
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp