DKS: Not small fry, kingpins should be held accountable

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Monday said they have sought time from the Election Commission to meet the chief electoral officer on Tuesday regarding the voter ID scam.

He said, “The returning officer has admitted to committing misdeed after getting orders from above. Those who passed orders too should be probed. The arrest of one or two people at the lower level does not mean that the case is solved. Action should be taken against those who are real masterminds and kingpins.

An FIR should be registered against errant returning officers of all the 28 Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru.” On CM Bommai saying the probe will start from 2013, he said, “We welcome it. If anyone, has misused the voter data, he should punished.”

