Four cops on the run after robbing jeweller of Rs 5 lakh in Chikkamagaluru

Though Rohit showed them documents related to the jewellery, the policemen did not relent and demanded the amount.

CHIKKAMAGALURU: In a case of fence eating the crop, four policemen robbed a jeweller of Rs 5 lakh in Chikkamagaluru district and are absconding. The jeweller and his father have said that they were being forced by the cops to pay them Rs 10 lakh.

The incident occurred when Rohit, son of jeweller Bhagavan, was on his way to Belur in his car to hand over 2 kg of gold jewellery to a merchant. On the way, two policemen stopped the car at Bukkamabudhi Gate. They got into the car and took Rohit to a police sub-inspector who was some distance away.

From there, the two policemen forced Rohit to drive to a remote place where they demanded Rs 10 lakh from him. They threatened Rohit that they would arrest him on charges of illegally transporting jewels.

Though Rohit showed them documents related to the jewellery, the policemen did not relent and demanded the amount. Rohit managed to get Rs 5 lakh from a merchant at Ajjampura and gave it to the policemen.

The accused have been identified as Lingaraju, station officer at Ajjampura police station, Dhanapal Naik of Sakrayaptna police station, Omkaramurthy of Kudrmukh police station and Sharathraj of Lingadahalli police station.

The incident took place in the month of May. Based on Bhagavan’s complaint, an inquiry was ordered.
The probe team found that the allegations against the four policemen were true. Police have launched a manhunt for the accused who are absconding. A case has been registered.

