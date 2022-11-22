Siddaramaiah applies to contest polls, but leaves decision on seat to top brass 

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: CLP leader Siddaramaiah on Monday submitted his application to the KPCC to contest the Assembly elections.The deadline set by the KPCC to apply ended on Monday.

Siddaramaiah, however, did not name the constituency that he wishes to contest from. In the column for the choice of seat, the Badami MLA wrote “left to the high command”, his supporters who submitted the signed application said.

As his son Dr Yathindra, MLA for Varuna, had submitted his application a couple of days ago, the suspense over Siddaramaiah’s seat continued. He had recently ruled out contesting from Badami.

Siddaramaiah, who wants to return to Old Mysuru region after the 2018 defeat from Chamundeshwari, is holding his cards close to his chest on the constituency as his detractors are determined to defeat him, political pundits say.

He has been looking at a ‘safe seat’ which has a sizable minority and Kuruba voters and Kolar is one of them.

But sources said he is expected to choose Varuna. In return, Yathindra is likely to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Mysuru. “He might select Varuna because it is home turf. Also, former CM BS Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra is unlikely to contest from Varuna,” said a political expert.

