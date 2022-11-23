Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru: Mechanic kills man, brings body to police station

Maheshappa is alleged to have taken money from Rajashekar and his mother by telling them that he would get them huge loans from co-operative societies and other banks.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Ramamurthy Nagar police were shocked to see a man coming to the police station with the body of a 48-year-old man whom he had murdered. The accused, a mechanic, brought the body in his car around 1 am on Tuesday.

The murder took place after the two had an altercation over non-payment of loans, during which the accused Rajashekar (31) killed his friend Maheshappa by hitting him with an iron rod.    

Maheshappa is alleged to have taken money from Rajashekar and his mother by telling them that he would get them huge loans from co-operative societies and other banks. Instead of keeping his word, the victim allegedly escaped and was hiding at his hometown near Nanjangud.

Maheshappa was killed on the way to the city from Himanagundi. The victim is said to have conned many people by assuring them of getting bank loans at cheaper interest rates. Maheshappa is said to have gone into hiding after cheating many people. “The accused has claimed that the victim had to give him around Rs 1.5 crore. The car in which the body was brought to the police station has been seized,” said an officer.

