Bommai to Maharashtra CM Shinde: Don’t create disputes

The CM further said the government is considering inclusion of Jath taluk of Maharashtra into Karnataka.

Published: 23rd November 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo |Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hit out at his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde accusing him of creating disputes between the two neighbouring states. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Bommai said the Border Development Authority has decided to release special grants for the development of Kannada schools in Maharashtra.

This apart, details of those who fought during the Ekikarana (unification) movement, freedom struggle and Goa Vimochana agitation and settled in Maharashtra, are sought. Karnataka government will also sanction them the monthly pension. The CM said it is his duty to protect the interests of Kannadigas who reside also outside Karnataka.

“There is harmony between the two states and we treat people who speak different languages, equally. It is our duty to protect the interests of the Kannadigas who are settled in large numbers in Maharashtra,” he added.

The CM further said the government is considering inclusion of Jath taluk of Maharashtra into Karnataka. “All Gram Panchayats in Jath taluk have passed a unanimous resolution seeking their merger with Karnataka. The state government is seriously considering it”, he said.

