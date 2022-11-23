Home States Karnataka

Dalits demand entry into temples, hotels

The Chamrajanagar district administration and the state government came under heavy fire after the water tank incident was reported from Heggavatar village in Chamrajnagar.

Published: 23rd November 2022

Protest representational

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: The main accused in the untouchability case reported from Chamarajanagar district has been arrested. The accused, belonging to an upper caste community, had cleaned a water tank with gomutra (cow urine) after a Dalit woman drank water from the tap of the tank.

Following the arrest, Dalit organisations have called off their protest which they had launched across the district. However, Dalits from Heggavatar village have urged Deputy Commissioner D S Ramesh to allow them entry into temples and hotels where they have been denied access for decades.

Accused sent to judicial custody

The Chamrajanagar district administration and the state government came under heavy fire after the water tank incident was reported from Heggavatar village in Chamrajnagar. The accused, Mahadevappa (62), has been arrested under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and has been sent to judicial custody.

A video of Mahadevappa’s act of draining out the mini water tank and cleaning it with gomutra had gone viral.Police personnel have been deployed in the village to prevent any law and order problem.

