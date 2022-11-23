Lawyer gives ‘supari’ to murder his father, stepmother; gets stabbed instead

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: In a weird turn of events, a lawyer who had given ‘supari’ to a gang to eliminate his father and stepmother, was stabbed by the attackers. The incident was reported in Gangavati last week and the police have booked a case after the ‘victim’ recovered from his stab injuries.

The police said that 39-year-old Yogesh Desai, a lawyer from Koppal district, had promised to pay `3 lakh to two ‘supari killers’ from Bengaluru and he arranged for them to travel to Koppal where his father lives.

Yogesh had hatched a plan to kill his father and his current wife, along with his brother-in-law. The accused stays with his sister and brother-in-law in Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru. Desai allegedly gave contract of killing his father to Mohammad Fayaz and Sohan.

On November 18, Yogesh took the assailants in his car to show them his father’s house and also the house of his stepmother. Meanwhile, the assailants started arguing with Yogesh in the car as they found out that he had paid them less than what he had promised. Sohan was driving the car and Yogesh was sitting in the front seat.

Fayaz, who was sitting in the back seat, allegedly stabbed Yogeshand pushed him out of the car. “We received a message about a man being pushed out of a car, and he was bleeding. The incident was reported in Jayanagar area of Gangavati. When we visited the spot, the man was in a bad shape and we took him to hospital,” said a police officer.

Upon questioning Yogesh in hospital, he reportedly narrated a fake story. However, the police started digging deeper. “When we were questioning Yogesh, he received a call from one of the attackers. They threatened him for giving them just half the money and demanded the other half. After the call was over, Yogesh confessed,” police said.

