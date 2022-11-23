Home States Karnataka

Police monitor prime suspect of Mangaluru blast case

The Commissioner said a video going viral of two persons inside a wine shop and moving around is in no way connected to the blast.

Published: 23rd November 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 05:38 AM

Police

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

Investigation into the auto blast case is continuing, and the health of prime accused Mohammad Shariq is being monitored closely by the Karnataka State Police. Mangaluru City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, who visited the private hospital and inquired about Shariq’s treatment, said his condition is stable and only after medical fitness certification is issued, will they go ahead with questioning.

The ward where the victim Purushotham and accused Shariq are undergoing treatment, is under tight police security. The Commissioner said a video going viral of two persons inside a wine shop and moving around is in no way connected to the blast. “A  person wearing a hat in the video is not Shariq. Rumours that the accused has gone to a mosque are not true.

Public should not pay heed to such rumours... We have continued searching sensitive areas with a dog squad. We are also raising public awareness in malls, hospitals, buses, hospitals, railway stations and other crowded areas,” he said. On speculation that Shariq is a suicide bomber, as hinted at by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, ADGP Law and Order Alok Kumar told TNIE that investigation is still at a premature stage and all details will be confirmed only after Shariq is questioned.

