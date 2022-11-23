Home States Karnataka

Train runs over male leopard near Kyatsandra

RPF sub-inspector Sudhakar Naidu rushed to the spot on receiving the news and alerted local forest officials.

Published: 23rd November 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

leopard

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A male leopard, aged under two years, came in the way of a speeding train in Bengaluru Railway Division and died early on Tuesday after suffering grievous injuries. The incident occurred between Hirehalli and Kyatsandra railway stations in Tumukuru district. The train hit the animal’s hind legs and part of its back, causing intense bleeding.

The gateman attached to Kyatsandra railway station, H Harish, spotted the feline lying just next to the railway tracks after 3am Tuesday and alerted the RPF personnel here. “I found it in the morning while patrolling the tracks. This is the first time such an incident involving a leopard has occurred here,” he said.

RPF sub-inspector Sudhakar Naidu rushed to the spot on receiving the news and alerted local forest officials. Deputy Range Forest Officer Girish said an FIR will be booked under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. “We got a communication from Railway staff. It is a leopard which is over a year old. It is the first such accident I’ve seen here,” he said.

Forest Guard at Tumukuru, M R Shwetha, said, “It has been sent for postmortem and the report is expected to arrive tomorrow. The incident must have happened very late or early in the morning. I went to the spot to assess the nature of death. The leopard must have trespassed on the tracks and the light from the train must have blinded it momentarily,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leopard
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp