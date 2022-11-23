Train runs over male leopard near Kyatsandra

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A male leopard, aged under two years, came in the way of a speeding train in Bengaluru Railway Division and died early on Tuesday after suffering grievous injuries. The incident occurred between Hirehalli and Kyatsandra railway stations in Tumukuru district. The train hit the animal’s hind legs and part of its back, causing intense bleeding.

The gateman attached to Kyatsandra railway station, H Harish, spotted the feline lying just next to the railway tracks after 3am Tuesday and alerted the RPF personnel here. “I found it in the morning while patrolling the tracks. This is the first time such an incident involving a leopard has occurred here,” he said.

RPF sub-inspector Sudhakar Naidu rushed to the spot on receiving the news and alerted local forest officials. Deputy Range Forest Officer Girish said an FIR will be booked under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. “We got a communication from Railway staff. It is a leopard which is over a year old. It is the first such accident I’ve seen here,” he said.

Forest Guard at Tumukuru, M R Shwetha, said, “It has been sent for postmortem and the report is expected to arrive tomorrow. The incident must have happened very late or early in the morning. I went to the spot to assess the nature of death. The leopard must have trespassed on the tracks and the light from the train must have blinded it momentarily,” she said.

