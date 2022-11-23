Voter data theft: DK Shivakumar to file complaint with EC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar has raised many questions over the deletion of 27 lakh names from voters list. He said he will meet the Election Commission on Wednesday and lodge a formal complaint in this regard.

“Despite ‘Form 7’ from electoral rolls being mandatory for adding or removing voters’ names, how can 27 lakh names be removed without any mandatory procedure being followed? Who is the officer who signed on them and authorised these applications?,” asked Shivakumar.

The senior Congress leader said, “We have sought time from the Election Commission on Wednesday to file a formal complaint. There are a lot of legal aspects to the issue which need to be addressed. All the 28 field returning officers should be booked.”

