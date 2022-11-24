Home States Karnataka

ECI top official to visit BBMP, seek info on voter data theft scam

The Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner also ordered an inquiry against officials who served as Bengaluru East tahsildar, and allegedly gave permission to the NGO.

Voter ID cards, Voter identity cards

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

BENGALURU:  The Chief Election Commission on Wednesday directed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials to keep all information ready, and cooperate with the deputy election commissioner (Dy EC), who will be visiting the corporation head office on Thursday.

A senior BBMP official said the DyCEC is visiting the city to seek details of the voter data theft case, impersonation by the NGO and revision of the draft voters’ list.  The official added that the visit is also to check preparations by the State Election Commission and BBMP on revision of draft voters’ list and also house-to-house survey by revenue officers, booth level officers and booth level committee for voter enumeration, as assembly elections are likely to be held in April 2023.

“Visiting CEC officials may seek information on the voter data theft allegation, NGO staffers impersonating as booth level officers, booth level committee in Bengaluru, arrest of NGO officials, suspension of BBMP revenue officials for allegedly helping the NGO get ID cards as booth level officers etc. We have been asked to keep reports ready,” said the assistant district election officer from Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha segment.

Meanwhile, Halasuru police are interrogating Chilume directors Kempegowda and Ravikumar, and staffers Dharmesh, Renuka Prasad and Lokesh, who were arrested on Saturday. They are alleged to be engaged in SVEEP since 2018, and it is stated that they could have done the same earlier too.
