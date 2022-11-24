Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Minor raped, parents allege accused tried to convert her

He had later threatened the girl that he would put the videos on social media if she refuses to have sex with him, the complaint stated.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: An alleged case of a rape of a minor girl and bid to convert her has come to light at a village in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district. It is alleged that a 24-year-old man raped a 14-year-old girl and asked her to convert to Islam if she wants to marry him.

The girl’s father, in a complaint filed with the Nagamangala police, alleged that the accused, Yonus Pasha, befriended his physically-challenged minor daughter studying in eighth grade. Pasha had given her a cellphone and reached it through one of his relatives, who used to travel with the girl in the school van, the complaint added.

The girl later started talking to the accused over phone and had also sent some sleazy videos of hers to him. He had later threatened the girl that he would put the videos on social media if she refuses to have sex with him, the complaint stated. “He had handed her some sleeping pills asking her to make other members of the family sleep so that he could come to the house. After she followed his instructions and let him into the house, he raped her. He also told her that if she wished to marry him, she had to convert,” the complaint stated.

The accused has been to police custody, said Mandya SP Yathish N. He has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso), IPC Sections 376(3), 354 (D), 450, 506, Information technology Act and Section 5 of the Karnataka Protecction of Rights to Freedom of Religion Ordinance 2022.

