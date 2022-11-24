Little-known outfit IRC 'claims' responsibility for Mangaluru autorickshaw blast

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A little-known outfit Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the Mangaluru blast on November 19, saying one of its 'Mujahid brother Mohammed Shariq' attempted to attack a 'Hindutva Temple in Kadri.'

A screenshot of their social media post accessed by TNIE shows the post bearing November 23 date was allegedly issued by the IRC with a photograph of prime accused Mohammad Shariq in the poster.

Police sources said they are verifying the origin of this information. "We are checking the veracity of the contents and genuineness of the organisation," said ADGP Law and Order Alok Kumar to TNIE.

According to sources, it was a one-time post allegedly uploaded on the group's Instagram handle.

"We the Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) would like to convey the message: One of our Mujahid brother Mohammed Shariq attempted to attack the Hindutva Temple in Kadri (in Dakshina Kannada district), a bastion of the Saffron terrorists in Mangaluru," the message said.

It further said, "Although this operation didn't meet its objectives, we still consider it a success from a tradecraft and tactics point of view as the brother in spite of being wanted and being pursued by the state and central intelligence agencies, was not only able to successfully evade them but even prepared and mounted an attack."

On November 19, Mohammed Shariq, who was at large, was travelling in an autorickshaw with a cooker that exploded in Mangaluru injuring him and the driver. Police called the blast an act of terror.

