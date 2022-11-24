Home States Karnataka

Man gets 43 years jail for raping minor on actor Darshan’s farm

POCSO special court judge Shayma Khamroz found the accused guilty of the crime and sentenced him under POCSO Act.

Published: 24th November 2022 05:38 AM

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) special court has sentenced a youth to 43 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 50,000 fine for raping a minor.

A native of Bihar, the convict was working at the Vinish Darshan Katewari Stud Farm on T Narasipura Main Road owned by Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa. He was guilty of raping a 10-year-old. Her parents, who are from Shivamogga district, were working in the farmhouse and lived in the farm along with their minor daughter and son.

The convict had allegedly raped the minor girl on October 13. The child’s mother along with farmhouse manager Nagaraj lodged a complaint with Mysuru Rural Women police station on October 15. Based on the complaint, the police arrested Najeeb under POCSO Act and filed a chargesheet.

POCSO special court judge Shayma Khamroz found the accused guilty of the crime and sentenced him under POCSO Act. The judge awarded 43 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000. The court also directed the Legal Service Authority to pay a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the victim from the Victim’s Relief Fund. Special Public Prosecutor K B Jayanthi argued on behalf of the victim.

