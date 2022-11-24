Home States Karnataka

Tumakuru Rural MLA, ex-MLA allege threat to their lives

Published: 24th November 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: With Assembly elections fast approaching, Tumakuru rural JDS MLA D C Gowrishankar and former MLA B Suresh Gowda have made a serious allegation of threat to their lives against each other and the issue has reached the Superintendent of Police’s office.

A video of Suresh Gowda alleging that Gowrishankar had given supari to a notorious history sheeter who is now in Parappana Agrahara for allegedly hacking former Tumakuru Mayor Ravi to death three years ago, had created ripples. “Yes I have a threat to my life from the MLA and brought the issue to the police,” Gowda said.

Replying to Gowda’s remarks, Gowrishankar said he too has a threat to his life from the former and wrote a two-page letter to SP Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad on Wednesday.

He said he will raise the issue in the winter session of the joint legislature slated to be held in Belagavi between December 19 and December 30. “BJP is in power both at the Centre and the state. Let them order a CBI probe. Suresh Gowda might have a plan to create unrest in the constituency and kill me,” he alleged.

