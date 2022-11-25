Home States Karnataka

CM Bommai to open Vishnuvardhan memorial on December 18

Former CM B S Yediyurappa had laid the foundation stone virtually on September 15, 2020.

Published: 25th November 2022 05:29 AM

Karnataka CM BS Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: If everything goes according to plan, the long-awaited memorial for late actor Vishnuvardhan in his native Mysuru, will be a reality soon, as brisk preparations are underway to complete all the work ahead of the inauguration by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on December 18.

Constructed on a five-acre plot of land near Haalalu village near Udbur cross on HD Kote Road, the Rs 11-crore memorial built over 1,450 sq mts will be thrown open to the public 13 years after Vishnuvardhan’s demise.

Former CM B S Yediyurappa had laid the foundation stone virtually on September 15, 2020. The memorial contains a 20-foot statue of the actor.

A gallery of the actor’s film journey, books and other vast collections are kept on display. Meanwhile, Dr Vishnuvardhan Memorial Pratishtana is making all efforts to finish the final work before the deadline.

