Karnataka government finally hands over Mangaluru blast case to NIA

Bala Chauhan

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has handed over the November 19 Mangaluru blast case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, were invoked.

TNIE, on November 23 had first reported that the Mangaluru blast case in which the prime accused Mohd Shariq, who was carrying the pressure cooker IED in an autorickshaw was injured along with the auto driver Purushottam Poojary following a blast, will be handed over to the NIA after the UAPA was invoked.

As per procedure, the state government on Thursday wrote to the Home Ministry stating that based on the investigation in the case (119/2022) including the examination of materials recovered and evidence collected so far by the police, Sections 16, 38 and 39 of the UAPA on punishment for committing a terrorist act, being a member of a terrorist organisation and intention to further the activity of a terrorist organisation, have been invoked. “And since, this (UA(P)A) was a scheduled offence, which falls under Section 6 of the NIA Act the matter has been submitted to the MHA for necessary and further action,” informed sources told TNIE.

The Mangaluru blast case was registered under Explosive Substances Act and Sections 419, 465, 471, 120(B) and 307 of the Indian Penal Code for punishment for cheating by personation, forgery, fraudulently and dishonestly using a forged document or electronic record as genuine and attempt to murder along with sections of the UA(P)A by the Kankanady Town police station.

The NIA was roped into the investigation from day one of the investigation because of the nature of the blast. Meanwhile, Shariq continues to be in the ICU and is still not in a condition to give any statement to the police.

LITTLE-KNOWN OUTFIT CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY

A little-known outfit, Islamic Resistance Council (IRC), has reportedly claimed respo­nsibility for the Mangaluru blast that injured two persons, including the prime suspect Mohammed Shariq

