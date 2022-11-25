Karnataka government tells ailing cadet’s mother to return salary

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: An ailing NDA cadet’s mother, who works as a headmistress in a government high school, has been asked by the state government to remit the salary she availed when she was on leave to care of her son.

Kishan Kulkarni, the only son of Bharati Joshi, was training at National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune in July 2020, when he fell sick. Initially, Bharati was not allowed to accompany him as the Covid-19 was at its peak. Eventually, when she was allowed to meet Kishan in December 2020, she took leave till April 2022.

Alhough the headmistress aproved her leave by following the rules and also apprised her higher-ups in the Education Department, questions are now being raised over the leave sanctioned as well as the salary drawn by her during that period. As per a letter sent by the office of the Accountant General, she took 40 days of commuted leave and 90 days of earned leave between December 12, 2020 and April 13, 2021.

However, 360 days availed by her as Child Care Leave from April 13, 2021 to April 7, 2022 has come under scanner as the AG’s office has questioned the authority under which such leave was sanctioned and also sought details on recovery and remittance of the excess amount drawn between January 1, 2021 and April 7, 2022.

Can pay increment amount, says mother

In his tweet tagging the PM, defence minister and Karnataka CM, former Army chief General V P Malik said: “This is heartless indeed. Hope we can do something for the family. Her son returned from NDA after a very serious injury during training.”

Meanwhile, Bharati Joshi is caught between her job and her ailing son. She cannot neglect both as she needs financial support to take care of Kishan, as she is the only breadwinner of the family. “The letters from AG’s office are worrying me. I am ready to pay the increment amount drawn during the leave, but it will be hard for me to remit the entire salary drawn during this period as I have already spent around Rs 12 lakh on Kishan’s treatment and on my stay in Pune for over a year,” she told TNIE.

Treated till May 2022 at Pune Command Hospital, Kishan was sent home in ailing condition and Bharati needed more leave to take care of him. So she requested another 360 days of eligible leave, and a posting at Hubballi or other cities as she has served for 28 years in rural areas only.

