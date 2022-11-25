Home States Karnataka

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bengaluru to woo investors

He assured the industries of Karnataka that they would not face any problems in establishment, operations and sanctions.

Published: 25th November 2022 05:25 AM

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon after Karnataka hosted the Global Investors’ Meet and Bengaluru Tech Summit, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was in Bengaluru to draw investors to various sectors, including textiles. He spoke to investors at length, showcasing the potential of the state to industry bodies. An interactive session was held on Thursday, a day after the road show was held. He told investors:

“My every Monday is reserved for investors. Me and my team are always available for you.” He also announced hosting the Global Investors’ Summit to be held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh in January 2023, and stated that it was best destination for investment.

During a meeting with PPK Paramasivam, managing director, SCM Textiles (Chennai Silks), in Bengaluru, Chouhan said they proposed to set up a plant in MP and about 2,000 people will get employment there. He laid stress on drawing investments to the textile industry, referring to the large industries present in the state, including Trident, Vardhaman, ACL and Gokuldas.

He assured the industries of Karnataka that they would not face any problems in establishment, operations and sanctions. He also spoke to tech sector of Karnataka and urged them to participate in the summit in January which will also help them expand to other places.

