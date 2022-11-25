Home States Karnataka

Thinning crowds at BJP functions worries party

BJP General Secretary Ravi Kumar claimed that 2.5 lakh people had been mobilised to attend the SC/ST Samavesha, but due to logistical issues they could not be brought to the venue.

Published: 25th November 2022 05:38 AM

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The dip in attendance of people at several public functions organised by the BJP in the state has become a cause for concern for the party.

The crowd at the party’s SC/ST Samavesha at Ballari was less than a fifth of what was expected. While the expected number was about 3 to 4 lakh, less than 60,000 people attended. The recent public function addressed by PM Modi near the Kempegowda International Airport also attracted a small crowd. As per one estimate, of the 1 to 1.5 lakh crowd expected, there were less than 50,000 people. The BJP’s much-hyped campaign Jana Sankalpa Yatra also received a poor response at Kapu in Udupi.

BJP General Secretary Ravi Kumar claimed that 2.5 lakh people had been mobilised to attend the SC/ST Samavesha, but due to logistical issues they could not be brought to the venue. “Many were stranded at different places and could not make it to the venue”.

Asked about the small crowd at Kapu following which visuals of empty chairs went viral on social media, Ravi Kumar said, “Yes, we are aware of it. But that was because there was another event -- Srirama Temple Ratha programme organised by Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat — and the crowds got divided.’’ He however claimed, “There were enough crowds at the recent functions addressed by PM Modi in Bengaluru at most venues and there is no cause for concern.’’ One source informed that the buses sent to pick up crowds returned without sufficient numbers.  

Political analyst B S Murthy said, “The videos and photographs of crowds show a large number of empty chairs. It is hard to hide poor attendance. Inept and corrupt lower-rung leaders are to blame for poor attendance.’’    

Ravikumar said, “In some instances, we ourselves tried to keep the numbers small due to traffic and other concerns.”

