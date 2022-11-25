Twice in three months, same tusker targets farmer’s house

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Close on the heels of the state government’s decision to form an Elephant task force to combat man-elephant conflict in affected districts of the state, a tusker attacked the house of a farmer in Kesaguli village of Sakleshpur taluk on Wednesday night.

The same elephant had attacked the same house twice in three months. The elephant was captured by the forest department and transported to Male Mahadeshwara Hills from Sakleshpur forest three months ago. It has returned to its previous habitat after travelling hundreds of km.

The elephant has damaged the windows of the house, belonging to Girish and also damaged the iron railings in front of the residence.

The elephant moved away from the location when the residents cried for help. Meanwhile, forest staff visited the village. Presently, the officials are watching the movements of the elephant and are likely to translocate it to an elephant camp, a source said.

