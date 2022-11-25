Home States Karnataka

Voter data theft case: CEC team in Bengaluru, collects info 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior officials from the Central Election Commission (CEC) on Thursday visited Bengaluru and collected information from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials in connection with the voter data theft case.

Ajay Bhadoo, Deputy Election Commissioner and BC Patra, Secretary, gathered information on preparation of draft voters list, alleged voters data tampering by Chilume NGO which was roped by the BBMP for SVEEP activity and reports of deleted names of voters.

Based on directions of Bhadoo, officials have been visiting offices of the electoral registrars of 28 assembly constituencies in Bengaluru and a few other segments for the past few days.

Tushar Girnath, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner, issued instructions to his officials and asked them to collect and submit all relevant documents, including the latest report against the Chilume NGO and action taken report against BBMP revenue officers for supplying fake ID cards.

The BBMP has already suspended three Revenue Officers (ROs), Bheema Shankar, Chandrashekar and Suhail S, in connection with the case. It is said that more ROs are likely to come under the scanner.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike sources said that the officials from Delhi also directed the Palike to check for duplication of names in different assembly segments. “We were also told to add more number of young and first time voters to the list and we are at it,” said an official.

