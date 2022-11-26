Home States Karnataka

ECI to BBMP: Ensure foolproof voters list

The ECI said that the Chief Secretary, CEO, Karnataka, and the BBMP, should ensure that the period of claims and objections under Special Summary Revision (SSR) should be extended by 15 days.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has placed two senior officers under suspension and ordered foolproof revision of the voters list. The move comes in the wake of alleged impersonation by an NGO which allegedly tampered with voters data in Shivajinagar, Chikpete and Mahadevpura assembly segments.

The suspended officials are S. Rangappa, Additional District Election Officer (ADEO), BBMP, Central Lok Sabha in charge of Shivajinagar and Chickpete constituencies, and K. Srinivas, ADEO cum-Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban, in charge of Mahadevapura constituency. A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against them.

The ECI said that the Chief Secretary, CEO, Karnataka, and the BBMP, should ensure that the period of claims and objections under Special Summary Revision (SSR) should be extended by 15 days.

