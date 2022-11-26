Home States Karnataka

Moral policing: Students belonging to different faith assaulted in Mangaluru

The incident occurred on Thursday night at Nanthur in Mangaluru, when the duo were travelling in a bus from Karkala to Mangaluru.

Published: 26th November 2022 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

The man is a BE student of Nitte Institute of Technology, Karkala and the woman is said to be his classmate. 

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: In yet another case of 'moral policing', a woman and a man of different faiths were allegedly stopped by pro-Hindutva activists in Mangaluru while they were travelling in a bus. The Man, who belongs to the Muslim community was dragged out of the bus and thrashed. 

The incident occurred on Thursday night at Nanthur in Mangaluru, when the duo were travelling in a bus from Karkala to Mangaluru. The man is a BE student at Nitte Institute of Technology, Karkala and the woman is said to be his classmate. 

According to city police, the three accused asked the victim to show his ID card and then later dragged him off the bus and assaulted him. 

"It is not yet known which fringe group the accused belonged," a police officer said. 

Alok Kumar, ADGP Law and Order earlier tweeted on Friday that appropriate action has been taken regarding the incident.

Mangaluru city police have booked a case under sections 323, 324, 504, 506 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code against the Hindutva activists, following a complaint by the victim. 

