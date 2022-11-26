Shariq was trained by ISIS: Minister Shobha Karandlaje

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje said that Mohammed Shariq, the prime suspect in the recent Mangaluru blast, came out on bail in the anti-India graffiti case as intense investigation did not take place.

She said Shariq had unde-rgone training from ISIS and was seeking to unleash terror, targeting Kadri Manjunath temple and other temples and leaders in these areas.

She said Shariq was trained by ISIS and had himself trained other youths. She urged the local police to cooperate with the National Investigation Agency. She said the NIA has been active in Mangaluru for the last three months.

