Border row: RTC Bus services between Karnataka, Maharashtra halted

Published: 27th November 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

KRV workers protest at Belagavi’s Rani Chennamma Circle on Saturday

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  As the border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra has escalated over the last few days, bus services between the two neighbouring states were stopped on Saturday after some miscreants threw stones at a KSRTC bus at Miraj in Maharashtra on Friday night.

The buses from both states are plying only till Kagwad, which is on the border, from where passengers are forced to travel by private vehicles.

Narayan Deshmukh of Miraj police station said, “Apart from the incident on Friday night, no other disturbance has been reported. Except state transport corporation buses, private vehicles are plying normally between the two states.”

Police Inspector Ravindra Naykodi from the Athani police station said they are on alert to prevent any untoward incident.

Comments

