Karnataka: Hit by teacher, Class 8 student gets six stitches

Published: 27th November 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A 12-year-old student of a private school in HD Kote taluk was left with six stitches on his right hand after being thrashed allegedly with a metal scale by his teacher.

Amruth, a Class 8 student from True Shepherd Public School in Shantipura in HD Kote taluk, was injured after Siddaraju, the teacher, allegedly beat him with a metal scale after Amruth was found playing with a chalk. When there was profuse bleeding, the panicked teacher and the school administration called Amruth’s parents, who were told that their child had injured himself while playing with a cutter.

The parents came to the school and took Amruth to a hospital for treatment, and he got stitches. The enraged parents have filed a complaint with the education department. Udaykumar, the block education officer, assured that stringent actions will be taken.

