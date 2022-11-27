Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s bust unveiled at alma mater

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks, martyred commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was immortalised by his alma mater — Frank Anthony Public School — in Bengaluru on Saturday. Major General Ravi Murugan, AVSM, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala sub-area, unveiled a bust of the fallen hero at the school on Saturday.

He said the school’s initiative in building the bust ensured that Major Unnikrishnan’s sacrifice will not be forgotten.“As far as endings go, this was a glorious ending and, by his actions, Major Unnikrishnan became a national hero and real heroes never die, unless we forget them. This bust enshrines Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in perpetuity, so we are grateful for that,” he said.

“His life epitomises the motto of his school, ‘Courage is Destiny’. His passing, while tragic for his family who lost a dear one and mourned by the army, who lost a brother, epitomises every soldier’s dream. When we join the defence forces, we are made aware that death is a very real possibility.

But every soldier hopes that if he should die, it will be while meeting three requirements: to be in action, to be in service of a cause, and to be in the good of a larger community. Major Unnikrishnan’s sacrifice checked all of these boxes and more,” he said.

BENGALURU: On the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks, martyred commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was immortalised by his alma mater — Frank Anthony Public School — in Bengaluru on Saturday. Major General Ravi Murugan, AVSM, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala sub-area, unveiled a bust of the fallen hero at the school on Saturday. He said the school’s initiative in building the bust ensured that Major Unnikrishnan’s sacrifice will not be forgotten.“As far as endings go, this was a glorious ending and, by his actions, Major Unnikrishnan became a national hero and real heroes never die, unless we forget them. This bust enshrines Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in perpetuity, so we are grateful for that,” he said. “His life epitomises the motto of his school, ‘Courage is Destiny’. His passing, while tragic for his family who lost a dear one and mourned by the army, who lost a brother, epitomises every soldier’s dream. When we join the defence forces, we are made aware that death is a very real possibility. But every soldier hopes that if he should die, it will be while meeting three requirements: to be in action, to be in service of a cause, and to be in the good of a larger community. Major Unnikrishnan’s sacrifice checked all of these boxes and more,” he said.