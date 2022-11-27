Home States Karnataka

Moral policing: Three held for dragging man out of bus, thrashing him

In his complaint, Rasheem stated that at around 4 pm, a group of men got into the bus and started abusing him.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru city police have arrested three persons in connection with an incident on Thursday evening when a man was dragged out of a bus and thrashed for travelling with a woman of a different faith. The arrested are Muthu, 18, from Surathkal, Prakash, 21, from Surathkal, and Rakesh, 23, from Asaigoli. They all have links with the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

The man Sayyed Rasheem, 20, is a BE student of Nitte Institute of Technology, Karkala, while the woman is reportedly his classmate. They were travelling on a bus from Karkala to Mangaluru, when they were stopped by the accused at Nanthur in Mangaluru.

In his complaint, Rasheem stated that at around 4 pm, a group of men got into the bus and started abusing him. He was forced to alight the bus and was allegedly beat him up with sticks and canes for travelling with a person of a different faith, he said  in the complaint.

The city police said that the man was asked to show his ID card and that three men abused him, and he was made to alight the bus. Then he was assaulted. Alok Kumar, ADGP, Law and Order, had tweeted on Friday that appropriate action was being taken against the accused. In October this year, a Muslim man
was dragged out of a private bus for travelling with a woman of a different faith to Bengaluru.

