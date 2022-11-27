Muslim bodies discuss role of masjids

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to build a positive image of Muslims and for community development, the Bengaluru Masjid Federation and Karnataka Muslim Council held a meeting on Saturday to discuss the role of masjids in present day context.

The need of the hour is health and education of community, Belgami Mohammed Saad, president, Jamaat E Islami Hind Karnataka, said after the meeting. “Many youths get into drugs and get entangled in legal issues. Such youth need counselling. These are things that need to be addressed. Masjids can play a major role in this,” he said.

He also highlighted other issues like low Muslim voter turnout during elections, names missing from voter list, sale of votes for cash or pilgrimage.

The community leaders were told to identify bright students and push them to opt for higher education and attend competitive examinations, offer scholarships, open libraries and start micro finance.

