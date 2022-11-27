Home States Karnataka

Pro-Kannada outfits plan ‘Jath Chalo’ march

Last time, the activists targeted Karnataka vehicles and property belonging to Kannadigas.

Published: 27th November 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Protest representational

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pro-Kannada outfits are planning to launch a protest against the Maharashtra government for its alleged denial of basic amenities to Kannada-speaking people in the border areas, especially in Jath and Akkalkot, which come under Maharashtra. The organisations are planning a ‘Jatt Chalo’ rally in this connection demanding the merger of the region with Karnataka.

Recently, Maharashtra activists targeted KSRTC buses and wrote ‘Jai Maharashtra’ in black on the buses to oppose Karnataka’s claim of Belagavi. Some stone-pelting incidents were also reported following which bus service from KSRTC through Belagavi route has been suspended.  Praveen Shetty, president, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike said, “Every time a legislature session is planned in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, activists from Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), Shiv Sena and other outfits create a law and order problem.

Last time, the activists targeted Karnataka vehicles and property belonging to Kannadigas. Kannada-speaking people in Jat, Akkalkot and other places are denied basic amenities and are harassed. We want these places to be merged with Karnataka and hence are organising a ‘Jath Chalo’ march ahead of the assembly session. A memorandum will be submitted to Karantaka government,” Shetty added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jatt Chalo
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp