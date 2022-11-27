Pro-Kannada outfits plan ‘Jath Chalo’ march

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pro-Kannada outfits are planning to launch a protest against the Maharashtra government for its alleged denial of basic amenities to Kannada-speaking people in the border areas, especially in Jath and Akkalkot, which come under Maharashtra. The organisations are planning a ‘Jatt Chalo’ rally in this connection demanding the merger of the region with Karnataka.

Recently, Maharashtra activists targeted KSRTC buses and wrote ‘Jai Maharashtra’ in black on the buses to oppose Karnataka’s claim of Belagavi. Some stone-pelting incidents were also reported following which bus service from KSRTC through Belagavi route has been suspended. Praveen Shetty, president, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike said, “Every time a legislature session is planned in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, activists from Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), Shiv Sena and other outfits create a law and order problem.

Last time, the activists targeted Karnataka vehicles and property belonging to Kannadigas. Kannada-speaking people in Jat, Akkalkot and other places are denied basic amenities and are harassed. We want these places to be merged with Karnataka and hence are organising a ‘Jath Chalo’ march ahead of the assembly session. A memorandum will be submitted to Karantaka government,” Shetty added.

