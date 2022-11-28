Home States Karnataka

70-year-old accuses wife of stealing jewellery, files plaint in Karnataka

Police said Vijayanagar 2nd stage resident M Raghu Cariappa had filed a complaint against his wife Jasmine R Cariappa. 

Published: 28th November 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  A 70-year-old man has approached the police against his wife accusing her of stealing his jewellery. VV Puram police have registered a case on the direction of the Senior Civil Judge and JMFC court.

Police said Vijayanagar 2nd stage resident M Raghu Cariappa had filed a complaint against his wife Jasmine R Cariappa. 

In his complaint, Cariappa stated that his wife had given mental torture for the past five years. On April 15, 2022, when he went to bathe at his Gokulam 3rd stage residence, his wife stole his gold ring, gold bracelet, four gold rings, two gold coins and a chain which were kept in the almirah. When he questioned the missing gold items, she threatened him.

So, on April 16, he filed a complaint at VV Puram police station. On June 16, a notice was served to his wife. She had replied on June 22 that she would return the jewellery. Cariappa said his wife did not return his gold items as per the undertaking and so had approached the VV Puram police station, as he mentioned in the complaint. The police have taken up the investigation based on the complaint.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jewellery man accuses wife of stealing
India Matters
A police vehicle that was overturned by protesters at Vizhinjam. (Photo | EPS)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp