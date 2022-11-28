70-year-old accuses wife of stealing jewellery, files plaint in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A 70-year-old man has approached the police against his wife accusing her of stealing his jewellery. VV Puram police have registered a case on the direction of the Senior Civil Judge and JMFC court.

Police said Vijayanagar 2nd stage resident M Raghu Cariappa had filed a complaint against his wife Jasmine R Cariappa.

In his complaint, Cariappa stated that his wife had given mental torture for the past five years. On April 15, 2022, when he went to bathe at his Gokulam 3rd stage residence, his wife stole his gold ring, gold bracelet, four gold rings, two gold coins and a chain which were kept in the almirah. When he questioned the missing gold items, she threatened him.

So, on April 16, he filed a complaint at VV Puram police station. On June 16, a notice was served to his wife. She had replied on June 22 that she would return the jewellery. Cariappa said his wife did not return his gold items as per the undertaking and so had approached the VV Puram police station, as he mentioned in the complaint. The police have taken up the investigation based on the complaint.

