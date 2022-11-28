Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: Ahead of SC hearing, Bommai to meet Advocate Rohatgi in Delhi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be leaving for Delhi on Monday evening to meet and discuss the Karnataka- Maharashtra border issues with senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi.

Ahead of the case coming up in the Supreme Court on November 30, Bommai is expected to discuss the ongoing issue and the next steps to be taken by Karnataka.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra's plea in SC has no legal validity: Karnataka CM Bommai

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Bommai said that he has taken an appointment with the senior advocate. He said he would also meet BJP National President JP Nadda during his visit to Delhi. "I have sought time with Nadda, hoping that he would give permission for a talk," Bommai said.

Sources from BJP said he is likely to discuss the cabinet expansion issue with Nadda. CM said he is also meeting Union minister Piyush Goyal.

It can be noted CM Bommai had condemned the alleged incidents of the painting of Karnataka buses with pro-Maharashtra slogans. He had even appealed to the Eknath Shinde government to take immediate steps to put a stop to this. Bommai also said that such incidents will create a division among the states and hence Maharashtra should act swiftly.

Bommai has been under intense pressure for some time now, over the expansion and rejig of the Cabinet not taking place, to make way for the fresh faces, ahead of the Assembly elections next year.

There have been some reports of possible cabinet expansion by filling in six vacant posts or a kind of a rejig by dropping a few and inducting an equal number of new faces.

There were also talks in some quarters that a Gujarat-like complete top to bottom overhaul of the state ministry may take place.

However, many aspirants feel it is "too late now" with polls fast approaching.

Meanwhile, as the state is all set for a legal battle with neighbouring Maharashtra over the border dispute, the Chief Minister will be meeting senior advocate Rohatgi during the visit, to discuss it.

Bommai on Sunday had chaired a meeting with senior advocates and officials here in the wake of the case coming up before the Supreme Court for hearing on November 30.

Reacting to a question on Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah accusing the BJP of "distorting" the Constitution, Bommai said, "It is the Congress which did it, during the emergency by curtailing individual freedom and sending everyone to jail. We need not learn from them."

(With inputs from PTI)

