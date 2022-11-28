Rs 10 cr released for arecanut pest control

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU/BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the state government has released a grant of Rs 10 crore to curb the damage to areca nut crops from pests.

Talking to media persons after arriving at Hariharapura by chopper, he said that the fund will be utilised to implement preventive measures in the Malnad districts of Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and in other areas, adding that a team of experts has been formed to study the problems from pest.

“A team of experts from the central government has already conducted studies on the pest problems in Chikkamagaluru. Since the fungal pest spreads from one tree to another, the pesticide will be sprayed on the affected trees. The recommendations made by the scientists to take preventive steps will be followed by the government.”

CHIKKAMAGALURU/BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the state government has released a grant of Rs 10 crore to curb the damage to areca nut crops from pests. Talking to media persons after arriving at Hariharapura by chopper, he said that the fund will be utilised to implement preventive measures in the Malnad districts of Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and in other areas, adding that a team of experts has been formed to study the problems from pest. “A team of experts from the central government has already conducted studies on the pest problems in Chikkamagaluru. Since the fungal pest spreads from one tree to another, the pesticide will be sprayed on the affected trees. The recommendations made by the scientists to take preventive steps will be followed by the government.”