Home States Karnataka

Two domes demolished at Mysuru bus-stand

To counter any drastic move by Simha, Ramadas had put up large flexes with the photographs of him, PM Narendra Modi, CM Basavarj Bommai and Suttur Mutt seers. 

Published: 28th November 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the controversial bus shelter, after two domes were removed in a late night operation, in Mysuru on Sunday | udayashankar s

A view of the controversial bus shelter, after two domes were removed in a late night operation, in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | Udayashankar S)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Politics that raged over three dome-shaped structures on top of a bus shelter on Ooty road here finally reached the climax on Sunday as two of those domes were demolished by the contractor on the instructions of MLA SA Ramdas.

A controversy erupted three weeks ago after Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha objected to the domes, saying they reminded one of a gumbaz, while Ramadas argued that they represent the Mysuru Palace. The verbal duel between the two BJP leaders had divided the party workers in the city. To counter any drastic move by Simha, Ramadas had put up large flexes with the photographs of him, PM Narendra Modi, CM Basavarj Bommai and Suttur Mutt seers. 

Want to end row over my work, reasons Ramadas

The political slugfest even reached the Chief Minister’s Office with Ramadas meeting Basavaraj Bommai to discuss the issue a few days ago. On Sunday, Ramadas issued a press statement, saying this is the first time that a development work taken up by him has generated controversy.

“To end this controversy and after consulting my seniors, we have decided to retain one dome which is inspired from Mysuru palace, while removing two others,” he added. Simha, thanking the deputy commissioner and Ramadas, tweeted, “If there is a bigger gumbaz in middle and two small gumbaz in sides, it is Masjid. I had told I will get it cleared and now this has been cleared. I thank DC who took time to get it cleared and Ramadas who bowed to the people’s opinion on it.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pratap Simha domes
India Matters
A police vehicle that was overturned by protesters at Vizhinjam. (Photo | EPS)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp