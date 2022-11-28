Two domes demolished at Mysuru bus-stand

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Politics that raged over three dome-shaped structures on top of a bus shelter on Ooty road here finally reached the climax on Sunday as two of those domes were demolished by the contractor on the instructions of MLA SA Ramdas.

A controversy erupted three weeks ago after Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha objected to the domes, saying they reminded one of a gumbaz, while Ramadas argued that they represent the Mysuru Palace. The verbal duel between the two BJP leaders had divided the party workers in the city. To counter any drastic move by Simha, Ramadas had put up large flexes with the photographs of him, PM Narendra Modi, CM Basavarj Bommai and Suttur Mutt seers.

Want to end row over my work, reasons Ramadas

The political slugfest even reached the Chief Minister’s Office with Ramadas meeting Basavaraj Bommai to discuss the issue a few days ago. On Sunday, Ramadas issued a press statement, saying this is the first time that a development work taken up by him has generated controversy.

“To end this controversy and after consulting my seniors, we have decided to retain one dome which is inspired from Mysuru palace, while removing two others,” he added. Simha, thanking the deputy commissioner and Ramadas, tweeted, “If there is a bigger gumbaz in middle and two small gumbaz in sides, it is Masjid. I had told I will get it cleared and now this has been cleared. I thank DC who took time to get it cleared and Ramadas who bowed to the people’s opinion on it.”

