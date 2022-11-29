Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CMO tells forest dept not to send promotion, transfer files

Published: 29th November 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

office files

Image for representation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Chief Minister’s Office has ordered the additional chief secretary of the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department not to send any files for promotion and transfer to the CMO. A Forest Department official said the 0rder was issued to reduce the number of files. “Many are seeking transfers as retirements are happening, the election season is nearing and cases of conflicts are also on the rise. To ensure that staffers stay on the post for longer period and reduce files piling up at the CMO, the orders have been issued,” the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp