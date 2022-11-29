Karnataka CMO tells forest dept not to send promotion, transfer files

BENGALURU: The Chief Minister’s Office has ordered the additional chief secretary of the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department not to send any files for promotion and transfer to the CMO. A Forest Department official said the 0rder was issued to reduce the number of files. “Many are seeking transfers as retirements are happening, the election season is nearing and cases of conflicts are also on the rise. To ensure that staffers stay on the post for longer period and reduce files piling up at the CMO, the orders have been issued,” the official said.
