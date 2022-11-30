Bike aggregator may face legal action after girl gangraped

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old woman was gang-raped by the rider of a Rapido bike and his friend in Electronic City. As part of the probe, the antecedents of the bike rider, who is the main accused, are being checked with the bike taxi aggregator Rapido.

“As of now, it appears that Rapido did not do background verification of the biker before hiring him and we are planning to take legal action against Rapido,” a police officer said. A senior police officer said that the survivor, who hails from Kerala, had come to the city to meet her friend in SG Palya.

After dinner, she booked the Rapido bike to reach Electronic City. On the way, she asked the rider, identified as Shahabuddin, for a cigarette following which he called two of his friends and asked them to bring cigarettes. Meanwhile, he took her to his house by telling her that his friends will bring the cigarettes. At his house, Shahabuddin and his friend allegedly raped her at midnight.

The other accused works in a mobile phone shop. Their common female friend was also at the scene of the crime and witnessed the incident. The woman lodged a police complaint after she regained consciousness. All three accused have been arrested.

