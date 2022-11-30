CM discusses pending projects on Delhi visit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who has been following up on projects concerning Karnataka, met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital on Tuesday, and pressed for the transfer of 732.24 acres of land, vested with the defence authorities in Belagavi, to take up development works since it belongs to the state government.

“In the interest of development, the land should be handed over to the Belagavi deputy commissioner,’’ he appealed to Rajnath. According to sources, the state government has sent proposals several times, as the projects, including an IT park, have been proposed on that land.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai calls on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New

Delhi on Tuesday | Express

Bommai also met Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendar Yadav, and appealed to him that the buffer zones of Gudekote sloth bear sanctuary and Bhimaghad reserve forest be declared eco-sensitive since the Karnataka cabinet has already approved it.

He appealed to Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal to provide grants to set up mega textile parks at Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Tumakuru under PM MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) scheme.

No meeting with Nadda

Bommai, who had hoped for an appointment with BJP national president JP Nadda to discuss politics and cabinet rejig could not meet him as the latter was travelling. Congress in Karnataka chided Bommai, saying the party high command is deliberately ignoring him. “Why is Nadda not giving appointment to Bommai though he was enthusiastic to meet him. Is Bommai so incompetant,” the Congress tweeted.

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who has been following up on projects concerning Karnataka, met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital on Tuesday, and pressed for the transfer of 732.24 acres of land, vested with the defence authorities in Belagavi, to take up development works since it belongs to the state government. “In the interest of development, the land should be handed over to the Belagavi deputy commissioner,’’ he appealed to Rajnath. According to sources, the state government has sent proposals several times, as the projects, including an IT park, have been proposed on that land. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai calls on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Tuesday | Express Bommai also met Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendar Yadav, and appealed to him that the buffer zones of Gudekote sloth bear sanctuary and Bhimaghad reserve forest be declared eco-sensitive since the Karnataka cabinet has already approved it. He appealed to Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal to provide grants to set up mega textile parks at Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Tumakuru under PM MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) scheme. No meeting with Nadda Bommai, who had hoped for an appointment with BJP national president JP Nadda to discuss politics and cabinet rejig could not meet him as the latter was travelling. Congress in Karnataka chided Bommai, saying the party high command is deliberately ignoring him. “Why is Nadda not giving appointment to Bommai though he was enthusiastic to meet him. Is Bommai so incompetant,” the Congress tweeted.