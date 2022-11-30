Global TV channels should broadcast in Kannada: Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar has requested Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur to ensure that global knowledge-based television channels like Animal Planet, BBC Earth and NatGeo Wild broadcast programmes in Kannada language.

In a letter dated November 25, which was made public on Tuesday, Kumar stated that the channels broadcast programmes in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The letter said, “Kannadigas are being deprived of enjoying the prime knowledge/ infotainment channels as they are not dubbed in Kannada.

Keeping in view of the demand of Kannadigas, the request is to convince the concerned to dub these marquee TV channels in Kannada language.”

