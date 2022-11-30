Lights, camera, action... Siddu’s life to come alive on silver screen

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here’s some good news for fans and followers of senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah. He has been approached by a team of filmmakers who want to make a biopic on him next year. The makers, who want to make a multi-lingual movie on the life and achievements of the former chief minister, were not disappointed as Siddaramaiah is said to have told them to come back with a detailed script next month.

However, Siddaramaiah will not face the camera, sources from his office said. Talks are on with Tamil actor and producer Vijay Sethupathi to play Siddaramiah’s role. It is said that the film crew was inspired after witnessing Siddaramotsava, the 75th birthday celebration of the leader, held in August this year.

Shivaraj Tangadagi, senior Congress leader and former MLA from Kanakagiri assembly constituency in Koppal district, said the filmmakers requested him to introduce them to Siddaramaiah as they were keen on making the movie.

Caricature of Siddu

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Tangadagi said, “Siddaramaiah has not yet given his consent. He has asked them to meet him again in the first week of December. If everything goes well, the shooting of the film will start before December,” he said, adding that the movie is being planned to be made under MS Creations banner.

Sources close to Siddaramaiah said the movie is unlikely to be ready before assembly polls early next year.“It needs at least six to eight months to shoot and edit the film. It cannot be released before polls”. If made, the movie won’t be limited to the Kannada audience.

“The makers are impressed with Siddaramaiah’s schemes, especially Anna Bhagya and other initiatives”, the sources added.

Siddaramaiah (75), born into a family of farmers had no formal schooling. He was directly admitted to a middle-level school. He later completed his BSc and also studied law. He started his political career in 1983 when he won the Chamundeshwari assembly constituency from Mysuru. Siddaramaiah is one of the few chief ministers in Karnataka to complete a full five-year term as CM.

