Home States Karnataka

Lights, camera, action... Siddu’s life to come alive on silver screen

Sources close to Siddaramaiah said the movie is unlikely to be ready before assembly polls early next year.

Published: 30th November 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo | EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here’s some good news for fans and followers of senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah. He has been approached by a team of filmmakers who want to make a biopic on him next year. The makers, who want to make a multi-lingual movie on the life and achievements of the former chief minister, were not disappointed as Siddaramaiah is said to have told them to come back with a detailed script next month.

However, Siddaramaiah will not face the camera, sources from his office said. Talks are on with Tamil actor and producer Vijay Sethupathi to play Siddaramiah’s role. It is said that the film crew was inspired after witnessing Siddaramotsava, the 75th birthday celebration of the leader, held in August this year.
Shivaraj Tangadagi, senior Congress leader and former MLA from Kanakagiri assembly constituency in Koppal district, said the filmmakers requested him to introduce them to Siddaramaiah as they were keen on making the movie.

Caricature of Siddu

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Tangadagi said, “Siddaramaiah has not yet given his consent. He has asked them to meet him again in the first week of December. If everything goes well, the shooting of the film will start before December,” he said, adding that the movie is being planned to be made under MS Creations banner.

Sources close to Siddaramaiah said the movie is unlikely to be ready before assembly polls early next year.“It needs at least six to eight months to shoot and edit the film. It cannot be released before polls”. If made, the movie won’t be limited to the Kannada audience.

“The makers are impressed with Siddaramaiah’s schemes, especially Anna Bhagya and other initiatives”, the sources added.

Siddaramaiah (75), born into a family of farmers had no formal schooling. He was directly admitted to a middle-level school. He later completed his BSc and also studied law. He started his political career in 1983 when he won the Chamundeshwari assembly constituency from Mysuru. Siddaramaiah is one of the few chief ministers in Karnataka to complete a full five-year term as CM.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress leader Siddaramaiah biopic
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp